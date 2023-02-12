Moonriver Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $8.87 or 0.00040635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $55.56 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,667,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,354 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

