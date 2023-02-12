Monero (XMR) Price Tops $160.66 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $160.66 or 0.00734986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $81.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,858.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00427301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00097611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00571985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00188292 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,239,408 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

