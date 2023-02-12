Monero Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $160.90 or 0.00737671 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $91.75 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,811.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00430379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00097748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00571566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00188718 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,239,225 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

