Monero Price Reaches $162.29 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $162.29 or 0.00738270 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $78.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,981.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00427500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00572408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00188487 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,239,484 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

