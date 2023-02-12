Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,418 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $47,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 440.2% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.50 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

