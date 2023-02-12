Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the January 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

GBARF stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,188. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Monarch Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.