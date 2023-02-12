Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the January 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Monarch Mining Price Performance
GBARF stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,188. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
