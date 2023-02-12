Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,796 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Moderna worth $34,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,819,886. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $169.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

