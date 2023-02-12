Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at BTIG Research

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,308. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

