MOBLAND (SYNR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $329,936.88 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.