MOBLAND Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $261,145.24 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00428564 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.54 or 0.28388837 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

MOBLAND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

