Mizuho Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $69.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.60.

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

