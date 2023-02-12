Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $33,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after buying an additional 518,283 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 650,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

Shares of BNTX opened at $141.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.20. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

