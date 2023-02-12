Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Pinduoduo worth $52,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

