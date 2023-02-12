Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $32,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 91.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,422,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $2,629,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $515.75 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $531.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

