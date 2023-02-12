Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 5,713 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Biogen worth $45,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BIIB opened at $286.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Barclays upped their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.85.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.