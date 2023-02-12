Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $39,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
