Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $39,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Activision Blizzard

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

