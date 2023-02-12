Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $44,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $126.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

