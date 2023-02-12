Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,225 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 176.5% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,513.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,353.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 29,822.35% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

