Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

MVLY stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.52. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

