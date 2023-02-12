Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 233.1% in January

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, an increase of 233.1% from the January 15th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
