Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

MSEX opened at $84.99 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

