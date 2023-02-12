Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $84.99 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

