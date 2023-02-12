Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,584,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after buying an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

