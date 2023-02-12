MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.
NYSE MCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 55,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,085. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
