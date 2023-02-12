Metahero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $865,296.57 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $865,296.57 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

