Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Up 61.0% in January

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Down 2.8 %

MRRDF stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.92.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.