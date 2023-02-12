Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,240,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. 7,609,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,430 shares of company stock worth $10,429,139. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

