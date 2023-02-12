MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24, reports. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 86.59%.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 1,331,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,341. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEI Pharma Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

