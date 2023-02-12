MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEIP stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 86.59%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

