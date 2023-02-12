MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.
MEI Pharma Trading Down 10.3 %
MEIP stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
