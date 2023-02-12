MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MDM Permian Stock Down 19.8 %
Shares of MDMP stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.02. 43,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,089. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.03.
MDM Permian Company Profile
