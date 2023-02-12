MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MDM Permian Stock Down 19.8 %

Shares of MDMP stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.02. 43,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,089. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.03.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

