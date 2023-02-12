Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Position Raised by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MAXR opened at $51.55 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Maxar Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

