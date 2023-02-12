Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Down 76.3% in January

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

MIGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 87,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

