Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Down 76.3% in January

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MIGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 87,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.
