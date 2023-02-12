Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 980,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,869,000 after buying an additional 96,178 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,808,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,957,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $366.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $352.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

