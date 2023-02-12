Maple (MPL) Price Tops $5.98 on Top Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Maple has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00027410 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $23.18 million and $700,913.74 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maple

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

