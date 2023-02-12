Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Magna International Stock Down 16.2 %

MGA opened at $54.14 on Friday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magna International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

