Madison Wealth Management Makes New $666,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Kroger by 62.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 937,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,025,000 after purchasing an additional 362,242 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kroger by 27.4% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 437,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 58.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 658,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after buying an additional 244,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Kroger by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

