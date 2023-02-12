Madison Wealth Management Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

