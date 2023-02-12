Madison Wealth Management Acquires 556 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

