Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Up 551.3% in January

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, an increase of 551.3% from the January 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 126,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,053. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $47.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

