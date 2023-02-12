Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.26 Million

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and $34,558.23 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

