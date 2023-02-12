Loopring Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $573.55 million and $240.85 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00431777 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.16 or 0.28601519 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

