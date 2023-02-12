Loop Capital Boosts Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $28.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

