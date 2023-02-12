London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, a growth of 786.1% from the January 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.19) to GBX 8,800 ($105.78) in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.14. 235,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,583. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.