Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 4,287 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:LGet Rating) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $267,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan M. Tisch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,333,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 129.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 258,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 82.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 254,589 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 230.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 249,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

