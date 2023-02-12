Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0654 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $104.43 million and $429,656.27 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

