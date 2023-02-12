Liquity Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $63.12 million and approximately $667,133.12 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00431939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.12 or 0.28612449 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,731,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

