LINK Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $250.47 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $37.19 or 0.00169909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $250.47 million and $174,060.43 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00432774 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.30 or 0.28667741 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

