Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LSI opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.11%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.