Lido Staked ETH Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.36 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $27.36 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,513.67 or 0.06957680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,096,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,092,204.22262752 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,521.82815053 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $40,138,374.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

