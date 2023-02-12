Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 52,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE USA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 721,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.